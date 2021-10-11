Cellebrite to Acquire Digital Clues, Strengthening Its Market Leading Position as the End-To-End Investigative Digital Intelligence Platform Provider

Adding an open-source intelligence solution to its DI offering strategically positions Cellebrite to expand its work within law enforcement intelligence and investigation efforts

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of open-source intelligence firm Digital Clues AG ("Digital Clues"). The acquisition strengthens Cellebrite's market-leading Digital Intelligence platform, reinforces our position as the end-to-end technology partner capable of digitizing the entire investigative workflow, and is expected to aid in growing the company's footprint within law enforcement intelligence and investigation units across the globe.

The start of an investigation is time-sensitive, and information must be gathered as quickly as possible. Digital Clues' open-source intelligence solutions kickstart law enforcement intelligence and investigation efforts when there are no targets and very few clues, helping customers collect and connect data from many dynamic sources including the surface web, deep web, and dark web.

Israel-based Digital Clues has a team of more than 20-persons, boasting a strong contingent of Research & Development specialists and a leadership team with decades of experience across intelligence, big data, and security for public safety agencies and enterprises. Digital Clues technology is available both as a SaaS offering and as on-premise software. Their solutions enable the collection of large amounts of data from various sources, leveraging artificial intelligence to draw valuable insights on suspected persons or entities, while enriching other digital evidence with valuable information from open sources.

Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO, said, "we are pleased to announce this acquisition, an important step in executing against our vision of building a leading end-to-end investigative Digital Intelligence platform. Open-source intelligence capabilities provide law enforcement agencies with critical tools to capitalize on those crucial early hours of an investigation. The team at Digital Clues has built up a strong reputation in this space and we look forward to welcoming them into the Cellebrite family."

Yossi Ofek, CEO & Chairman of Digital Clues, brings over 20 years of experience in homeland security and will lead the open-source intelligence business efforts at Cellebrite. He comments: "The demand for cloud-based and on-premises open-source intelligence solutions is driven by the increasing need for automated systems to help public safety agencies sift through the tidal wave of information hosted on the web. We share Cellebrite's commitment to accelerate justice and are excited about combining Digital Clues' capabilities with Cellebrite's world-leading and comprehensive Digital Intelligence platform."

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.



Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. Cellebrite is the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations.

