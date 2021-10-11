- (PLX AI) - Tryg's third-quarter earnings were probably affected by exposure to heavy rains in Sweden, but this is likely well-flagged and won't surprise investors, analysts said.
- • Tryg is scheduled to report earnings tomorrow morning
- • Consensus is for Q3 gross premiums of DKK 6,057 million, technical result DKK 927 million, pretax profit of DKK 1,208 million and combined ratio of 84.6%, according to data collected by the company
- • Combined ratio is seen lower than in the previous quarter due to the weather losses, analysts said
- • The weather is providing some headwinds, but not materially worse than a normal third quarter, SEB said (buy, DKK 188)
- • The weather claims may be offset by strong investment profits, Danske said (buy, DKK 185)
