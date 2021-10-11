Former Dentsu Leader Makes Move to Kinesso

Kinesso is answering the call for future global growth with the hiring announcement today of Nick Bass, into the newly created position of EVP Global Talent Experience Leader for Kinesso. Kinesso's regional and marketing Talent Experience Leaders will report into Bass. This hire comes on the heels of continued investment in employees during high growth times, including a Kind Week (a week of paid time off) for staff in the US and Canada, as well as a new partnership with Dr. Kim Hires to assist in addressing staff burnout companywide.

Bringing expertise in HR and talent management to the role, Nick has 15 years' experience working across digital marketing, technology, and blue-chip sectors. Having spent the past nine years with Dentsu, Nick most recently served as Dentsu's Global HR Lead, and previously as their Global HR Director for Isobar.

"Talent is our biggest asset," stated Bass, "so I am thrilled to join Kinesso and support their rapid growth and development. My focus will be to create an environment where people can excel and do brilliant work that defines their career, while nurturing a culture that builds trust with a strong sense of identity and sparks borderless connections."

In addition to his work experience, Nick is a chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), has a Bachelor of Arts in business management from London College of Communication, and is an annual judge with the U.K. Employee Experience Awards.

Renu Hooda, Chief Talent Officer at Kinesso, stated, "We are making sure that we bring on the right talent to support our existing talent. The addition of Nick to our Kinesso community shows that we are focused on developing our people and have a strong sense of purpose in putting our people first."

Bass will be based in London and will step into his new role on November 29, 2021.

About Kinesso

Kinesso is a technology company that builds applications and software solutions, working with agencies and partners to deliver consistent and relevant customer experiences for people across all channels. Kinesso's solutions span audience, planning, and activation, delivering insights that drive growth for leading global brands. Kinesso is a registered trademark of Kinesso, LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit kinesso.com.

