Announcement on the Progress of Increase in Shareholdings in the Company by actual Controller's Concerted Actor Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 11 October 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) on 9 October 2021, received a notice from Haichuangzhi, notifying that Haichuangzhi will update according to the latest changes in the Company's total share capital and continue to implement the Shareholding Increase Plan, details of which are as follows: Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group intend to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of SSE within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (since the date of the First Shareholding Increase, which is 18 June 2021) with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase of no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's Total Share Capital After the Change (including the increased shares). Other matters including the source of funds in the Shareholding Increase Plan remain unchanged. Reminder of important content: - Implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan: From 18 June 2021 (the date of the First Shareholding Increase) to 30 September 2021, Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi"), a concerted actor of Haier Group Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Haier Group") which is the actual controller of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") increased its holdings of 27,007,946 A-shares in the Company through the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "SSE"), representing 0.29% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (as defined below). The average price of the increased shares is RMB25.01 per share with an amount of RMB675,443,942.43. - Reasons for the adjustment of the Shareholding Increase Plan: Due to the conversion of the Company's H-share convertible bonds and the Company's total share capital was changed from 9,393,860,615 shares (referred to as the "Total Share Capital Before the Change") on 31 July 2021 to 9,395,905,824 shares (referred to as the "Total Share Capital After the Change"). According to relevant regulations, the shareholding increase entities shall adjust the Shareholding Increase Plan based on changes in equity. I. General information of the shareholding increase entities and the main content of the Shareholding Increase Plan (I) The name of the shareholding increase entities: Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group (II) Shares held by the shareholding increase entities: Prior to the shareholding increase (before 17 June 2021), Haichuangzhi has held 73,011,000 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change. As of 30 September 2021, Haichuangzhi has held 100,018,946 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 1.06% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change. (III) Main content of the disclosed Shareholding Increase Plan: Based on the long-term development of China's capital market and confidence in the Company's business prospects, Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group intend to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of SSE within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (since the date of the First Shareholding Increase), with an accumulated amount of shareholding increase of no less than RMB300 million and the shares of which shall not exceed 2% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (including the increased shares since the date of the First Shareholding Increase). The source of funds for the increased shares is self-owned/self-raised funds. There is no price range for the Shareholding Increase Plan, so that Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group will gradually implement the Shareholding Increase Plan according to the Company's stock price fluctuations and the overall trend of the capital market. II Implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan From the date of the First Shareholding Increase and up to 30 September 2021, Haichuangzhi has accumulatively increased its holdings of 27,007,946 A-shares in the Company, accounting for 0.29% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change. The average price of the increased shares is RMB 25.01 per share with an amount of RMB675,443,942.43. As of 30 September 2021, Haichuangzhi has its holdings of 100,018,946 A-shares in the Company, accounting for 1.06% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change. Haier Group and its concerted parties including Haichuangzhi have hold 3,200,262,288 shares of the Company in aggregate, representing 34.07% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change. III. Adjustments for the Shareholding Increase Plan As the Company's H-share convertible bonds are currently in the conversion period, the Company's total share capital has been changed from 9,393,860,615 shares to 9,395,905,824 shares. For details, please refer to the "Announcement on the Changes in Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (H-shares) of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd." (Announcement No.: L2021-079). IV. Risk of uncertainty on the implementation of the Shareholding Increase Plan The Shareholding Increase Plan may not meet expectations due to changes in securities market conditions and other factors. V. Other explanation

1. If the Company's total share capital changes during the period of the Shareholding Increase, the relevant proportion will be adjusted accordingly. The Company will follow up the shareholding increase of the above-mentioned entity and perform the disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations.

2. Haier Group and Haichuangzhi have undertaken that it will strictly abide by relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and SSE on changes in the equity of listed companies and the sensitive period of stock trading in the process of implementing the plan of increasing its shareholdings in the Company and will not reduce its shareholdings in the Company during the implementation period and within the statutory period.

3. The Shareholding Increase Plan and shareholding increase are in compliance with the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations, departmental rules and SSE Business Rules and other relevant regulations.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

Haier Smart Home Hongkong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk"

