Montag, 11.10.2021
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
11.10.21
08:07 Uhr
6,775 Euro
-0,085
-1,24 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.10.2021 | 14:40
62 Leser
Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has received on 11 October 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt according to which their total holding of shares of Citycon Oyj has decreased below five (5) percent on 8 October 2021.

Citycon Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 177,998,525.

The holding of Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt according to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Under 5 %


Under 5 %

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.10 %


5.10 %

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Class/type of

shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct(SMA 9:5)

Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct(SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000369947

8,765,000


4.92 %


SUBTOTAL A

8,765,000


4.92 %


CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj--flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities,c3430349

© 2021 PR Newswire
