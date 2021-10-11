

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility Ameren Corp. (AEE) announced Monday that its Board of Directors elected Warner Baxter, current chairman, president and chief executive officer, to the position of executive chairman, effective January 1, 2022.



Concurrent with these actions, Marty Lyons has been elected president and chief executive officer of Ameren and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022.



Lyons joined Ameren in 2001 as vice president and controller. Since then, he has served in several senior leadership roles, including chief financial officer for 10 years, president of Ameren Services and in his current role as president, Ameren Missouri.



In all of these roles, and as a member of Ameren's Executive Leadership Team, Lyons has gained extensive strategic, operational, financial, risk management and regulatory experience.



In Baxter's new role as executive chairman, he will remain an employee of Ameren, and Lyons will report to him. Working closely with Lyons, Baxter will oversee key strategic matters important to the company, including energy policy issues and the company's transition to a cleaner energy future.



Baxter joined Ameren in 1995. During his career, he served in numerous senior leadership roles at Ameren, including chief financial officer, as well as president of Ameren Missouri. He was named chairman, president and chief executive officer in 2014.



