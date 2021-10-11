

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage and risk management services provider, on Monday said its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs unit Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Florida-based SeaCoast Underwriters, Inc. for an undisclosed sum.



Founded in 1996, SeaCoast Underwriters is a wholesale specialist, which acts as a managing general agency (MGA) with binding authority, as well as a surplus lines broker, for a wide variety of admitted and non-admitted insurers.



The company deals in commercial property and casualty, flood and excess flood, personal lines, and transportation and garage risks.



With the latest acquisition, the Florida-based firm is expected to bring additional products and programs to RPS's retail agent and broker clients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de