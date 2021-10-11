Optical Coating Market size worth $ 16.27 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The Optical Coating Market has witnessed strong growth owing to the increasing demand for efficient optical devices and rising utilization in various industries and increasing use of reflective coatings in green constructions.

JERSEY CITY, N. J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Optical Coating Market" By Type (Anti-reflective Coatings, Conductive Coatings, Filter Coatings), By End-User (Telecommunication, Solar, Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Optical Coating Market size was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.27 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Optical Coating Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Optical Coating Market Overview

The optical coating is principally driven by increasing demand for efficient optical devices and rising utilization in various industries. Optical coatings are regularly used in multiple applications, including architecture, consumer electronics, solar panels, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and military and defense. Reflective coatings are largely used in construction, telecommunication, and space applications. The increasing use of reflective coatings in green constructions for heat holding and the decreasing energy consumption is anticipated to drive its demand over the forecast period.

Besides, the growing usage of handheld consoles, linked with increasing demand for portable consumer electronics, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, improvement in the technologies directed to advances the optical deposition and fabrication is an added factor imposing a positive outlook on the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing environmental concerns and ready utilization of clean energy lead to an increase in the demand for solar PV module technology and drives the growth of the market. However, the price volatility of raw materials is one of the important factors influencing the prices of optical coatings.

Key Developments in Optical Coating Market

II-VI Incorporated and Coherent Inc. announced a supply agreement that will allow for faster process development and streamlined production services for automotive laser welding applications in August 2020 .

. 2020, September. Omega Optical, a US-based manufacturer of precision optical filters and coatings, has been acquired by Artemis Capital Partners, a Boston -based private equity firm that works with industrial technology companies.

-based private equity firm that works with industrial technology companies. November, 2020. NSG Group announced today that the float furnace in Luckey, Ohio has begun production of TCO (transparent conductive oxide) coated glass for solar panels.

The major players in the market are Nippon Sheet Glass, DuPont, PPG Industries, II-VI Optical Systems, Reynard Corporation, Zeiss Group, Newport Corporation, Artemis Optical Ltd., Abrisa Technologies, Inrad Optics Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optical Coating Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Optical Coating Market, By Type

Anti-reflective Coatings



Conductive Coatings



Filter Coatings



Reflective Coatings



Others

Optical Coating Market, By End-User

Telecommunication



Solar



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Others

Optical Coating Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

