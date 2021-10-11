Regulatory News:
1. Issuer Name: Care Homes 2 Limited
2. Registered Office: 250 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 4AA
3.LEI: 213800JLY6NX6UNO7V93
4. Home Member State: Luxembourg
5. Triggering Event: Change of Home Member State
6: Member State's where the Issuer's securities are admitted to trading: Other Securities/Luxembourg
6b. Former Home Member State (Not applicable)
7. NCAs the form is required to be filed with: N/A
8. Date of Notification: 30/03/2021
9. Start date of 3 year period: 30/03/2021
10. Additional Info: N/A
11. Contact Information:
Issuers Address: 250 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 4AA
Person responsible for within the Issuer for present notification: Caron Norman
E-mail: caron.norman@natwestmarkets.com
Telephone: 44 207 085 5984
