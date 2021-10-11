Regulatory News:

1. Issuer Name: Care Homes 2 Limited

2. Registered Office: 250 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 4AA

3.LEI: 213800JLY6NX6UNO7V93

4. Home Member State: Luxembourg

5. Triggering Event: Change of Home Member State

6: Member State's where the Issuer's securities are admitted to trading: Other Securities/Luxembourg

6b. Former Home Member State (Not applicable)

7. NCAs the form is required to be filed with: N/A

8. Date of Notification: 30/03/2021

9. Start date of 3 year period: 30/03/2021

10. Additional Info: N/A

11. Contact Information:

Issuers Address: 250 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 4AA

Person responsible for within the Issuer for present notification: Caron Norman

E-mail: caron.norman@natwestmarkets.com

Telephone: 44 207 085 5984

Contacts:

Care Homes 2 Limited