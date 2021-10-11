Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
11.10.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Riga: Extension of Public Offer for AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares (ISIN code LV0000101806) is extended
until October 14, 2021 15:30 EEST. 

Subscription order collection deadlines may differ depending on the investor's
chosen bank. Investors should contact their bank/broker concerning the specific
order submission deadline. 

Up to 8 395 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia,
Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1.52 EUR per one share of which EUR
0.10 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR 1.42 is the issue premium. 

The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system.

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: DGRIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101806) 

Settlement date for the Subscription: October 19, 2021

The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no
restriction for the maximum number of shares to be subscribed for. 

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of their clients. 

Rules of the AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS
"DelfinGroup" prospectus are available in the attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019581
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
