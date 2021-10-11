Nasdaq Riga: Extension of Public Offer for AS "DelfinGroup" shares - via Auction

Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares (ISIN code LV0000101806) is extended until October 14, 2021 15:30 EEST. Subscription order collection deadlines may differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their bank/broker concerning the specific order submission deadline. Up to 8 395 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1.52 EUR per one share of which EUR 0.10 is the nominal value of one Offer Share and EUR 1.42 is the issue premium. The Public Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: DGRIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101806) Settlement date for the Subscription: October 19, 2021 The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no restriction for the maximum number of shares to be subscribed for. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of their clients. Rules of the AS "DelfinGroup" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and AS "DelfinGroup" prospectus are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019581