KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 12,782,232 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 October 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.69 per share for a total consideration of EUR 34.4m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 55,855,616 for a total consideration of EUR 152.3m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

