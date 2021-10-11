- (PLX AI) - Stadler Rail and KiwiRail sign a contract for 57 mainline locomotives.
- • Stadler and KiwiRail have signed a long-term framework agreement with a first call off for the supply of 57 diesel mainline locomotives
- • The order value of the call off amounts to around 228 million euros
- • This is the first contract for Stadler in New Zealand
- • The 57 locomotives will replace KiwiRail's South Island fleet, which has an average age of 47 years
