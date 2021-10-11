- (PLX AI) - SOBI Q3 revenue SEK 3,760 million.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:46
|SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
|(PLX AI) - SOBI reports preliminary Q3 earnings that beat consensus expectations and also raised its full-year outlook.• Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 million vs. estimate SEK 708 million• Q3 revenue SEK 3,760...
|19:40
|SOBI Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 Million
|(PLX AI) - SOBI Q3 revenue SEK 3,760 million.• Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,500-15,000 million• Outlook FY EBITA margin 33-35%
|19:36
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB: Sobi announces preliminary headline numbers for the third quarter and the period January to September 2021 in view of the ongoing public offer for Sobi
|Fr
|AGNAFIT BIDCO AB: Agnafit Bidco has received competition clearances in the EU, US and Turkey for the recommended public offer to the shareholders of Sobi
|21.09.
|Offer document regarding Agnafit Bidco AB's cash offer to the shareholders in Sobi made public
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB
|23,200
|+0,69 %