

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) said, following separation, GSK will move to a new UK headquarters. The company will provide a further update on its new headquarters in mid-2022, and plans to remain at the current headquarters until at least the end of 2023.



GlaxoSmithKline said the new Consumer Healthcare company will build a new campus in Weybridge, UK which will house the global headquarters for the new Consumer Healthcare business, including an innovation centre and the global support function teams based in the UK. The new Consumer Healthcare company will open its new headquarters at the end of 2024.



GlaxoSmithKline noted that the Consumer Healthcare teams will leave GSK House in Brentford and will move to a temporary headquarters in Weybridge, at a site close the company's existing facilities in the area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de