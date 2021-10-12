CS Global Partners: St Kitts and Nevis Formalises Diplomatic Relations and Visa Waiver Agreements with Two African Nations in One Week

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is continuing to strengthen its ties with the African continent, attributed to the commitment made by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley. The minister recently met with his Burkina Faso counterpart, Alpha Barry, to formalise diplomatic relations, agreeing on a mutual visa waiver to facilitate easier travel.

Similarly, Brantley also further developed St Kitts and Nevis' relations with Gabon by establishing a travel agreement with Foreign Minister Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya. The developments occurred within the context of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit, which took place this week in Serbia.

In recent years, Minister Brantley has been key to St Kitts and Nevis expanding its bilateral relations across the globe, propelling the islands' on a global sphere and enabling the nation to have one of the strongest travel prospects in the region. The last few years have particularly seen a deepening of ties with the African continent with relations established with countries like Mozambique, Djibouti and Rwanda.

"We have talked about a closer connection with Africa. We are of Africa, and many, I believe, have agreed that there ought to be a closer nexus between the Caribbean and Africa and that we ought in every sense to be a part of the so-called sixth region of Africa," Brantley previously noted on the matter.

Aside from a shared identity and history, St Kitts and Nevis has also welcomed a growing number of African investors and businesspeople to settle on the islands through its popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. An increasing number of African entrepreneurs are beginning to acknowledge the value of having a second citizenship especially when looking to keep business competitive, access greater travel freedom and higher quality education and healthcare services or simply keeping loved ones safe.

As pioneers of the CBI industry, St Kitts and Nevis remains a top destination for those seeking second citizenship from a trusted and reputable country. The islands launched its Programme in 1984 and have since been recognised as the market's 'Platinum Standard' brand and ranked the world's best programme by the 2021 CBI Index.

Those who choose St Kitts and Nevis gain a wide range of benefits including:

- Increased global mobility

- The right to live, work and study in St Kitts and Nevis

- Alternative business prospects

- The ability to pass down citizenship

A limited time offer is currently operating under St Kitts and Nevis'Sustainable Growth Fund enabling families of up to four to acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant. Accounting for a $45,000 price cut, the temporary discount will be available until the end of 2021.

