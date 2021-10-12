Green energy fund CEP.Energy is forging ahead with plans to establish itself as a renewable powerhouse, appointing Adelaide-headquartered contractor Enerven to provide engineering, procurement and construction services as it looks to accelerate its ambition to build 1.5 GW of solar and 2 GW of big battery capacity around Australia.From pv magazine Australia CEP.Energy has engaged Enerven Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SA Power Networks, to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services as it looks to continue the roll-out of its commercial and industrial (C&I) solar PV ...

