FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth signs contract to deliver sustainable equipment for greenfield project in India

New greenfield contract from Indian Cement producer Shree Cement sees FLSmidth deliver a series of sustainable equipment, including the world's largest Cross-Bar Cooler, the FLSmidth OKTM Cement mill and JETFLEX Burner.





Shree Cement Limited is one of India's top three cement producers with an installed capacity of 47.4 mtpy across India and the Middle East. The new line will be located near Nawalgarh in Rajasthan, 250 km southwest of the nation's capital, New Delhi. The project encompasses a 11,500 tpd pyro system, including a six-stage preheater and a three-support kiln.

An increased demand for sustainable productivity and emissions control is reflected in the contract scope, which includes Shree's first OK Cement mill, boasting around five to ten percent less power consumption compared with other cement VRMs in the market. Likewise, the JETFLEX Burner offers the lowest NO x emissions for various fuel types.

"It is great to further strengthen the collaboration with Shree Cement, not only on growing their business, but doing it in a sustainable way. The new line in Rajasthan will include a state-of-the-art pyro system and grinding sections - both part of our MissionZero offerings. With this, Shree Cement makes a significant investment in future-proofing its sustainable production," says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President, FLSmidth. "We are also proud to announce that the new Cross-Bar Cooler at Nawalgarh will be the world's largest - a truly great achievement for the team," he adds.

"Based on the experience of working with FLSmidth on the installation of a 9,000 tpd pyro system at Raipur earlier this year, we felt confident about approaching Carsten Riisberg Lund and his team regarding the Rajasthan project," says Mr. Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director of Shree Cement. "Being recognised as a Sustainability Champion by the World Economic Forum, is a testament of our emphasis on sustainability at every stage of our operations. The new line will push that agenda even further in terms of lowering the benchmarks on energy consumption and emissions, and thereby reducing our environmental footprint," Mr. Bangur adds.

The benefits enabled by the OK Cement mill and JETFLEX Burner, such as reduced energy consumption, reduced CO 2 emissions and opportunities for alternative fuels, make these solutions flagships in FLSmidth's MissionZero programme in Cement. MissionZero is the sustainability ambition to enable cement producers to run productions at zero emissions by 2030.

The full contract will include an additional OK Cement mill for a split grinding unit at Shree Cements' site in the West Bengal region, near Kolkata City.

The contract valued around DKK 200m was signed at a ceremony in India earlier this week. Upon receipt of down payment, the contract will become effective and booked as order intake.





Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com



Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com





FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.

