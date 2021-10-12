Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, October 11
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Second Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2022, of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 10 December 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 12 November 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 11 November 2021.
Andrea Davidson
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
12 October 2021
