Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2022, of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 10 December 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 12 November 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 11 November 2021.

Andrea Davidson

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

12 October 2021