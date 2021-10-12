

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.5 percent in three months to August from 4.6 percent in three months to July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc and the greenback, it held steady against the euro and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3608 against the greenback, 154.14 against the yen, 1.2622 against the franc and 0.8496 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

