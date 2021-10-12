Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EEZY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EEZY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2021 | 08:17
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's new shares have been registered at the trade register

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9.15

Eezy Plc's new shares have been registered at the trade register

New Eezy Plc ("Eezy") shares, 45 843 shares, issued in the directed share announced on 1 October 2021 have been registered with the Finnish trade register on 12 October 2021.

The total number of Eezy's shares has increased to 24 895 218 due to the directed issue.

The new shares will be admitted to trading together with Eezy's old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 October 2021.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


EEZY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.