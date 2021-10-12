

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L), on Tuesday, issued a trading update for the six months ended 25 September 2021, and said outlook for the financial year 2021/22 continues to be in line with the Board's expectations.



Trading in both Currency and Authentication divisions for the first half has been positive, with the company's Turnaround Plan and cost reduction activities continuing to strengthen its performance versus the similar period in financial years 2019/20 and 2020/21.



Net debt at the half year was lower than expected, and less than at the end of the financial year 2020/21. The outlook for net debt for the full year is in line with the Board's expectations.



