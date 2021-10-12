

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said, during fourth quarter, it flew 17.3 million seats, operating 58% of fiscal 2019 capacity with a stronger performance on intra-European and UK domestic routes. easyJet expects to fly up to 70% of fiscal 2019 planned capacity for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Group expects capacity to continue to grow throughout fiscal 2022.



Fourth quarter headline losses narrowed by more than half year-on-year with positive operating cash generated, the Group said. Total group revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be around 1.0 billion pounds. Headline costs is estimated to be around 1.14 billion pounds.



Headline loss before tax for the year ended 30 September 2021 is projected to be between 1.135 billion pounds and 1.175 billion pounds. This is compared to consensus of 1.175 billion pounds. Considering the expected loss, the board of easyJet will not be recommending the payment of a dividend in respect of the year to 30 September 2021.



