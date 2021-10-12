

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) said that, in its trading update for financial year ending 30 April 2022, passenger demand for its regional bus operations has been recovering in recent weeks with the return of schools and universities across the country, with journey numbers in excess of 70% of equivalent 2019 levels by the end of September. It is operating vehicle mileage at around 94% of 2019 levels.



For the week ended 2 October 2021, journey numbers were 70.1% of the figure for the equivalent period in 2019, fare paying journey numbers were 74.4% and concessionary journey numbers were 60.2%.



The company said it saw the continued strong operational and financial performance of its London business.



The company noted its outlook for the year ending 30 April 2022 is unchanged from when the company announced its full year results in June 2021.



