The temporary measures enacted by the Spanish government in mid-September to reduce the price of electricity affect many owners of wind and solar power plants on the Spanish mainland to varying degrees.The measures were adopted by decree and after only a few days were concretized by an additional explanation (aclaración) (Real Decreto-ley 17/2021 of 14.09.21, in conjunction with the ministerial announcement "Respuesta al operador del sistema sobre la aplicación del RDL 17/21" of the Ministry of the Environment of 21.09.21). On the one hand, the package of measures in RDL 17/2021 includes tax benefits ...

