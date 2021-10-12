NASDAQ OMX Nordic: EMIR Regulatory Reporting - additional field in CCP Harmonized File

In collaboration with other Clearing Houses in EACH EMIR Working Group, Nasdaq Clearing is providing members a daily report of positions reportable under EMIR, including the Nasdaq Clearing generated position UTI and other EMIR fields agreed for the purpose of members consuming, matching to their own position records, and reporting the CCP generated position UTIs in members' EMIR reporting. From November 22, 2021, CCP Harmonized file will be updated from version 001 to 002 with the aim of adding the new field '1_18_Currency_of_the_value'. This field will be located immediately after the already existing field '1_17_Value_of_contract'. Following this change, the report name identifying the 002 template version will be displayed on the FTP server. Example: CCPPOSITIONEMIR_PRO002CSTO_ABCDEYZ_20211025_001 The updated CCP Harmonized file from Nasdaq Clearing will be available for testing from the October 28, 2021. While Nasdaq Clearing has taken all reasonable measures to ensure that the data in this report is correct, Nasdaq Clearing assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this report, or for the result of the use of any information contained in this report. Any information given in this report shall not be construed to alter the clearing member's or non-clearing member's obligations and liabilities under the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Market and/or Clearing Rules for Commodity Derivatives, as applicable, and related agreements. More information about Nasdaq Clearing Delegated Reporting Services & Nasdaq Clearing EMIR reporting handbook are available on https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-emir-reporting For further information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com