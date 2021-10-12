Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
12.10.2021 | 09:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: EMIR Regulatory Reporting - additional field in CCP Harmonized File

In collaboration with other Clearing Houses in EACH EMIR Working Group, Nasdaq
Clearing is providing members a daily report of positions reportable under
EMIR, including the Nasdaq Clearing generated position UTI and other EMIR
fields agreed for the purpose of members consuming, matching to their own
position records, and reporting the CCP generated position UTIs in members'
EMIR reporting. 



From November 22, 2021, CCP Harmonized file will be updated from version 001 to
002 with the aim of adding the new field '1_18_Currency_of_the_value'. This
field will be located immediately after the already existing field
'1_17_Value_of_contract'. Following this change, the report name identifying
the 002 template version will be displayed on the FTP server. 



Example:



CCPPOSITIONEMIR_PRO002CSTO_ABCDEYZ_20211025_001



The updated CCP Harmonized file from Nasdaq Clearing will be available for
testing from the October 28, 2021. 



While Nasdaq Clearing has taken all reasonable measures to ensure that the data
in this report is correct, Nasdaq Clearing assumes no responsibility or
liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this report, or for the
result of the use of any information contained in this report. Any information
given in this report shall not be construed to alter the clearing member's or
non-clearing member's obligations and liabilities under the Clearing Rules of
Nasdaq Derivatives Market and/or Clearing Rules for Commodity Derivatives, as
applicable, and related agreements. 



More information about Nasdaq Clearing Delegated Reporting Services & Nasdaq
Clearing EMIR reporting handbook are available on
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-emir-reporting 



For further information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics,
software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com
