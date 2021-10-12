Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma erhält Multi-Millionen-Dollar-Investition
12.10.2021 | 09:05
CORRECTION: On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Orderbook short name changed.

Nasdaq Riga on October 11, 2021 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance
Treasury Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of
Ocober 14, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    Sun Finance Treasury Limited              
Issuer's short name   SUN                          
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802445                      
Securities maturity   30.09.2022                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 1 000                       
 security                                    
Number of listed     15 000                         
 securities                                   
Fixed annual coupon   11%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Once a quarter on the last Business Day of the last  
             month of a quarter                  
Orderbook short name   SUNB110022FA                      



Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company description and its Annexes in the
attachment. 

The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS till
October 14, 2021. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019707
