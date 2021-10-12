CORRECTION: On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Orderbook short name changed. Nasdaq Riga on October 11, 2021 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance Treasury Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of Ocober 14, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name Sun Finance Treasury Limited Issuer's short name SUN Securities ISIN code LV0000802445 Securities maturity 30.09.2022 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 15 000 securities Fixed annual coupon 11% rate Coupon payments Once a quarter on the last Business Day of the last month of a quarter Orderbook short name SUNB110022FA Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company description and its Annexes in the attachment. The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS till October 14, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019707