Nexen Tire releases second annual Sustainability Report

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today released the 2020/21 edition of its ESG Report.



Following the publication of its first CSR Report (2019/20) last year, Nexen Tire has released its second report, with the commitment of expanding ESG management and becoming a full-fledged customer-oriented organization.

The report documents Nexen Tire's ESG progress as well as major efforts in the fields of environment, society, and governance, providing stakeholders with a range of consistent and transparent information.

It outlines the various eco-friendly management operations conducted by the Company to minimize environmental impact, such as reducing pollutant emissions and conducting research and development to manufacture eco-friendly products. The report also includes the community-based ESG programs it is engaged in, and efforts to identify diverse customer demands and reflect them in products.

"Nexen Tire's mission is to enrich human lives by creating more opportunities and values through new connections to the world. By building an ESG-oriented management structure, we will continue to fulfill our corporate social responsibilities," said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire.

The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, with improved objectivity and reliability by taking into account recommendations from global institutions such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and was verified by third-party assurance institution Korea Management Register (KMR).

The 2020/21 ESG Report is available for download on the Nexen Tire website at https://www.nexentire.com/international/company/csr_report/

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00e24213-d15e-4a31-bb5e-beb534692de5