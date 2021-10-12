

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports increased at a softer pace in August, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.



Merchandise exports rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in August, after a 8.6 percent increase in July. Exports increased for the eighth consecutive month.



In August, in particular, more machines, chemical and metal products were mainly exported, the agency said.



Imports increased 6.1 percent annually in August, after a 8.4 percent growth in the prior month. Imports rose for the seventh month in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de