Treatt has had yet another strong year, with momentum in the business continuing. Revenue growth was 14% during the year, or 18% at constant currency, and was driven by continued strength in the healthier living segments, although slightly below our forecasts. Margins also continued to benefit from the positive mix as Treatt's products increasingly move towards more value-added solutions. FY21 PBT is still expected to be in line with prior guidance.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...