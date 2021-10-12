Gazelle Wind Power, the developer of a unique floating wind platform, has been named a finalist in the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards in two categories: Emerging Technology of the Year and the Rising Star Company Award

S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks, selected Gazelle for its innovative, stable, hybrid attenuated mooring platform, designed by expert career naval engineers.

"Being recognized by an awards program of this caliber reinforces our position as an important key to opening the massive floating offshore wind market," said Pierpaolo Mazza, CEO of Gazelle Wind Power. "By combining the best features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms while eliminating their drawbacks Gazelle's technology will be a fundamental and disruptive change to the industry".

Gazelle Wind Power's technology features a patented hybrid floating wind platform with a first-of-its-kind mooring system that surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The design, which recently received a feasibility statement from the leading independent classification society DNV, enables wind turbines to be placed farther at sea in deeper waters to maximize energy production. The patented design allows for 70% less horizontal movement than semi-submersible platforms, has a tilt of less than 1 degree, and has 80% less mooring tension load than tension leg platforms. The Gazelle platform is more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

The award program's Emerging Technology category recognizes the research and development, ingenuity, and commercialization potential of new technologies before their state of deployment. The Rising Star Company category recognizes businesses that are positioning themselves as key players in the energy sector and have established themselves on the world stage.

Award winners will be revealed during a gala in New York City on December 9, 2021. To view the complete list of Award categories and finalists, as well as more information about the awards and upcoming ceremony, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonization. The company's durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, and Paris. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

