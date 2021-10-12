CardioThrive Named Among 2021's top 20 Companies to Watch by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada based company CardioThrive has been named as one of Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 Companies to Watch in 2021.

The awards are a celebration of the trailblazing organisations who are changing the landscape in their respective industries, whether healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy or other sectors. These companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and new business structures, and they all have a shared goal of developing products and technologies that drive scalable models and disrupt markets.

Led by Shelley Savage, CardioThrive has developed a revolutionary new device that could save millions of lives around the globe. The pioneering PocketDefib is a real game changer for the world of healthcare, tackling important issues that prevent passersby from using defibrillators. Currently over 7 million people die of Sudden Cardiac Arrest every year, but a significant number of those deaths could be prevented with the quick use of a defibrillator.

Wall mounted defibs can now be found in an increasing number of public locations but using these life saving devices is so intimidating and complex that it puts many people off. CEO Shelley Savage's invention is a fully automatic, pocket-sized defibrillator that requires no assembly and can deliver a full strength, lifesaving shock of 140 joules of energy in 20 seconds. In a situation in which every second counts, this could literally mean the difference between life and death for people all around the world.

CardioThrive's innovative monthly lease model allows consumers to carry a fully functional AED for a low monthly rate, with all maintenance of the device included. No other AED manufacturer offers this, and Savage believes that this concept is key to increasing the out-of-hospital SCA survival rate. "Let's face it. The current defibrillation device technology is simply not working. AED innovation essentially halted more than 25 years ago, and CardioThrive is taking a giant leap forward towards a solution to save more lives. Sudden cardiac arrest does not have to be a death sentence." She told Business Worldwide Magazine.

