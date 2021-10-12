

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose more than expected in September, the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 6.3 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August. Prices were forecast to climb 5.8 percent. This was the highest inflation in more than a decade.



Food prices advanced 4.3 percent and non-food prices increased 8.7 percent annually in September. Services prices were up 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was up 0.8 percent.



EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 5.2 percent in September from 4.0 percent in August. On month, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

