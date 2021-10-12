DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that Neil Smith, who will join the Company's Board as its new Finance Director on 30 November 2021, has purchased 6,000 A Ordinary shares of 40p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 671.94 pence per share on 11 October 2021.

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

12 October 2021

