Dienstag, 12.10.2021
Countdown: 15:30 Uhr! Heute nach “Jackpot-Meldung” Handelsfortsetzung
GlobeNewswire
12.10.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Haypp Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (523/21)

Listing of Haypp Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market



On request of Haypp Group AB (publ), company registration number 559075-6796,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 13, 2021. 




Ordinary shares



Short name:                HAYPP          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 1 29 099 979       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0016829469      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              236545         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559075-6796       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name          
------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples    
------------------------------
4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco
------------------------------





1"When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from Oct 13, 2021 up to and including
Oct 14, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 25 in the Swedish prospectus." 




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399
