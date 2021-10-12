Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.10.2021
ATFX Connect: ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect recently attended the iFX Expo held in Limassol, Cyprus, from 4-6 October 2021.

ATFX Attends iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

Ultimate Fintech organizes the B2B fintech expo to connect top-level executives from companies operating in the FX and fintech sectors.

The expo features executives from leading companies in the technology and liquidity sectors, digital assets and blockchain sectors, retail and institutional brokers, etc.

ATFX participated in the expo via its ATFX Connect fintech arm that primarily targets institutional clients.

The broker's executives were delighted to participate in the event and connect with other top-level executives from FX and fintech firms.

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, focusing on Hedge Funds, Family Offices, B2B, Asset Managers, HNW's, and spread betting accounts, has reported a quarterly growth of over 30% for its trading volumes for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

Media Contact

Matthew Porter
Tel: (44) 020 3917 8705

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657713/image_iFX_Expo_Cyprus.jpg

