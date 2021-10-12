Sparta Science is excited to share that Scientific Advisory Board Chair Dr. Tim Hewett will present at the 2021 International Olympic Committee World Conference on Prevention of Injury Illness in Sport.

The IOC World Conference is the premier international conference for clinicians focused on sports and exercise medicine, injury prevention, and rehabilitation. This year's conference is the sixth of its kind and will take place November 25-27 in Monaco, gathering the leading global minds on injury and illness prevention.

"I'm thrilled to be attending and presenting at this IOC World Conference," said Hewett. "It's an honor to share our research with this conference and to be included in such an esteemed group of presenters. I've been a Keynote speaker at this conference on multiple occasions and it is always a thrill to present there!"

Dr. Hewett will present the research paper he co-authored with Sparta Science founder and CEO Dr. Phil Wagner. The research focused on the longitudinal changes in force plate measures as valid indicators of musculoskeletal health in professional American football players. The research examined 438 professional football players and their musculoskeletal health over the course of four years. The team found that Artificial Intelligence generated measures of Musculoskeletal Health decreased after the Covid-19 lockdown and that the decreased AI measures of Musculoskeletal Health were associated with a higher risk for Musculoskeletal injury.

"I'm excited for Dr. Hewett's opportunity to present at the IOC World Conference this year and for our findings to be shared with this group of acclaimed peers," said Wagner. "Hewett is an expert in this field, and we are glad to have him on our Advisory Board."

Dr. Hewett is ranked as the world's leading expert in Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries. Dr. Kate Webster, who is also a co-author on the research Dr. Hewett will be presenting and a member of the Sparta Science Advisory Board is the world's fourth-leading expert in Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries.

