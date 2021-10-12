New airport lounge features amenities by award-winning local partners, including Soapsmith's Samantha Jameson, Michelin-Star Chef Assaf Granit and more

Today, American Express announced the opening of the Centurion Lounge, which is part of its signature airport lounge program, at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Located in Terminal 3, the lounge will be the first Centurion Lounge in Europe and American Express' third Centurion Lounge to open this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005243/en/

Reception area at the Centurion Lounge in London Heathrow Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to introduce the Centurion Lounge experience to our Card Members traveling through London's Heathrow Airport and make their return to travel even more special," said Pablo Rivero, Vice President General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. "From bespoke interior design to signature bites from a Michelin-Star chef, we continue to raise the bar for airport lounges by providing truly unique, top-notch premium experiences."

Bringing the Best of Britain to Heathrow:

Spanning over 7,000 square feet (650 square meters), the new lounge will embody London's vibrancy and charm while incorporating the signature features Card Members know and love. The new space will feature local custom-made design elements and unique amenities, including:

Curated Global Menu by Michelin-Star Chef Assaf Granit: Chef Assaf Granit of Coal Office in London will serve as the Executive Chef. Chef Assaf Granit's menu ties back to London's rich multicultural heritage through signature dishes from his top restaurants across the globe. Dishes include his staple homemade Kubalah bread, fried pita chips with tahini, shakshukit, a beef lamb dish with confit tomatoes and tahini, and for dessert, an "Oh 'My Baklava'" olive oil cake with pistachio anglaise and rose water diplomat.

British-Inspired Tea Cart with Hot and Cold Beverage Selections: Celebrating the nation's tea tradition, the first-ever Centurion Lounge tea cart will host a selection of local hot and cold teas as well as pastries. In the mornings, Card Members can stay energized during their travels with immune booster drinks, mango infused coconut water, peach iced tea and more. The bar will have offerings from legendary mixologist Jim Meehan, whose menu features British cocktails1 like the Wayne's Collins, a mashup of the Tom Collins and White Negroni, and non-alcoholic mixtures like the Hare of the Fog, a Negroni riff featuring England's own Seedlip spirit and Aecorn aperitifs. The lounge will feature global wines sourced from France, Italy, Argentina, and more exclusively selected by Wine Director Anthony Giglio.

Seasonal Soapsmith Products by Samantha Jameson: The new lounge will host a collection of award-winning, bespoke scented bath and body care products from London-based Soapsmith. Founder Samantha Jameson's line of six signature scents is inspired by different areas of London and made by a family of highly skilled soapsmiths with local ingredients. The scents will be rotated seasonally in the lounge, starting with "Hackney," a tribute to the borough where Samantha grew up.

British Art and Design: From a moss wall that nods to London's famous Hyde Park to a series of architectural pencil artwork by Minty Sainsbury, the lounge interior will transport guests on a journey to discover London through design. The lounge will feature custom furniture sourced from UK-based producers Konk, Naughtone and Deadgood and an art gallery curated by Art Story, including Norman Parkinson's fashion photography as well as original pieces by Carne Griffiths and Stephen Marshall. Each artwork contains a QR code so Card Members can digitally engage with it and learn more about the piece and artist. The lounge will also feature luxury and modern lighting designs by Lee Broom and Tom Dixon, two of the UK's leading product designers in lighting design.

Essentials for business and leisure travelers alike, guests can enjoy dedicated workspaces, power outlets, private phone areas, comfortable seating, wireless mobile charging, high-speed Wi-Fi and access to American Express Member Services Professionals to assist with on-site Card and travel-related services. As health and safety remains top of mind, the "Centurion Lounge Commitment" practices are also in place at the lounge, which includes increased cleaning frequency, requirements to wear a face covering within the lounge unless eating and drinking, and more.

"We are delighted to be the first major hub airport in Europe to host an American Express Centurion Lounge. As travel restrictions continue to ease and key markets open back up, the new Centurion Lounge in Terminal 3 will be a most welcome addition for passengers in need of a quiet place to relax before setting off on their journeys," said Fraser Brown, Director of Retail and Property at Heathrow.

The Centurion Lounge at LHR will also be the first Centurion Lounge to partially utilize renewable energy through newly installed solar panels. The environmentally conscious design is in line with American Express's 2025 environmental goals to reduce energy use across its managed facilities and its recent announcement to commit to net-zero emissions globally by 2035.

Lounge access continues to be a top travel benefit for Card Members and American Express. As of July 1, the Consumer Platinum and Business Platinum Card Members have access to even more airport lounges and premium amenities when they travel including +40 Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounges The Centurion Studio Partner locations worldwide. With more than 1,300 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, the American Express Global Lounge Collection offers Platinum Card Members access to more lounge location options than any other credit card on the market2

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges The Centurion Studio Partner, Delta Sky Club for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority PassTM Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, select Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, and Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges-- with lounges across 140 countries and counting.

Eligible Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the American Express App. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express App.

ABOUT HEATHROW AIRPORT

Heathrow is the UK's only hub airport and one of the world's top international aviation hubs. The airport is Britain's largest cargo port, helping to drive British trade growth and assisting the country in the fight against COVID-19. Heathrow's aim is to provide passengers with the best airport service in the world, and we're delighted to have been voted one of the world's top ten airports in the 2021 Skytrax Awards. Heathrow has been awarded the "Best Airport in Western Europe" for the sixth year, and became the only UK airport to win the COVID-19 Airport Excellence Award in recognition of the airport's efforts to keep our passengers and colleagues safe during the pandemic. Heathrow has passed the CAA's COVID-19 Security Assurance Scheme and has secured the Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International.

1 Must be of legal age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

2 As of August 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005243/en/

Contacts:

Yasamin Haghshenas

Yasamin.Haghshenas@aexp.com