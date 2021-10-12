ComplySci Appoints David Eisner And Sari Granat To Board Of Directors

Senior Tech Executives to Provide Strategic Guidance to ComplySci Executive Team, Supporting Company's Continued Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci (the "Company"), the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for the financial services sector, announced today it has added two new members to its Board of Directors - David Eisner, a former senior U.S. Treasury official, past ComplySci executive chairman, successful technology investor and executive, and Sari Granat, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for IHS Markit, the publicly traded provider of market intelligence, analytics and technology.

Mr. Eisner and Ms. Granat bring added experience, expertise, and leadership to the board, which in August added Smarsh Chairman and Founder Stephen Marsh and FMG Suite Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Susan Theder following K1 Investment Management's $120 million strategic investment in company.

Amy Kadomatsu, CEO of ComplySci, said, "As an organization, we are truly gratified to welcome two more board members with the long-standing executive experience and intellectual gravitas of David Eisner and Sari Granat. Both seasoned leaders who have overseen the growth of nascent technology companies into highly valued, well respected technology giants, David and Sari are joining ComplySci at a pivotal moment in the company's history, when our automated employee compliance solutions have never been more necessary for private equity firms, hedge funds, broker dealers and other financial services institutions. Their guidance will be a crucial asset as we execute on our long-term growth and expansion roadmap."

Mr. Eisner served as executive chairman of the ComplySci board from 2016 to 2018, including a tenure as acting CEO in 2016. Earlier in his career, he served as Executive Vice President at the investment banking, asset management and investment management firm Jefferies & Co., followed by the founding of TheMarkets.com in 2000, which he led until its sale to The McGraw-Hill Companies in 2010. He has served as an investor, advisor and board member for various startups and growth companies. In his most recent role, Mr. Eisner served as Assistant Secretary for Management in the U. S. Department of the Treasury from 2018 to 2021. He is a graduate of American University and the Boston University School of Law.

Mr. Eisner said, "It's a tremendous professional milestone to return to ComplySci, a company that I have seen grow from a fledgling startup to the thriving technology leader it is today. With the strategic support of K1, the guidance of the board and the sterling leadership of Amy Kadomatsu, the future is bright for ComplySci, and I am honored to return for the next phase of its journey."

At IHS Markit, Ms. Granat manages over 800 global team members focused on legal, risk, compliance, information security and information technology functions. She joined Markit in 2012 and has built the firm's compliance and risk function while guiding the firm through multiple transactions, including its initial public offering in 2014, its merger with IHS in 2016, and its pending merger with S&P Global. Prior to IHS Markit, Ms. Granat served as Counsel, Intellectual Property and Data Privacy at Dow Jones & Co., followed by tenures at Kaplan Inc. as Associate General Counsel and Vice President, New Media and TheMarkets.com as Vice President, Legal Affairs and Business Development through its sale to S&P Capital IQ. She is a graduate of Yale University and the New York University School of Law.

Ms. Granat said, "Having watched ComplySci's growth from afar, I was impressed with the strides the company has made over the years in innovating the technologies that help financial services firms navigate an ever more complex regulatory environment. I look forward to collaborating with Amy Kadomatsu and her team as we chart ComplySci's growth trajectory for the future."

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. We believe advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business and elevate the role of compliance in their firm. More than 1,400 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. Learn more at complysci.com.

Media Inquiries

Chris Clemens / Andrew Wang

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4859

cclemens@haventower.com or awang@haventower.com