- (PLX AI) - KKR says Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers.
- • KKR Co-Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain Executive Co-Chairmen
KKR & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|56,88
|56,96
|13:41
|56,84
|56,92
|13:49
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:22
|KKR extends losses as investors size up changing of the guard
|12:15
|KKR Names Bae, Nuttall Co-CEOs
|(PLX AI) - KKR says Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers.• KKR Co-Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain Executive Co-Chairmen
► Artikel lesen
|12:05
|KKR & Co. Inc. - 8-K, Current Report
|11:34
|KKR, Allianz, Axa to join auction for Red Electrica unit
|09:04
|KKR named as preferred buyer of SK E&S' $2 bn new shares
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KKR & CO INC
|56,98
|+0,60 %