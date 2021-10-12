- (PLX AI) - Verbund new Outlook FY net income EUR 720-790 million vs EUR 580-650 million previously.
- • Outlook FY EBITDA now up to EUR 1,490-1,590 million vs. EUR 1,310-1,410 million previously
- • The increase in the earnings forecast is mainly attributable to above-average hydro conditions in Q3, higher average sales prices as well as higher contributions to earnings from flexibility products, the company said
- • Full nine-month report is scheduled for Nov. 4
VERBUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de