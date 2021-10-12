DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2021 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 11/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 26.6422
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4460703
CODE: PRUK
ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 124081 EQS News ID: 1240067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
