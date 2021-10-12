Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
Countdown: 15:30 Uhr! Heute nach "Jackpot-Meldung" Handelsfortsetzung
WKN: A2DRL9 ISIN: SE0003756758 
Frankfurt
12.10.21
11:46 Uhr
42,000 Euro
-1,300
-3,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sdiptech AB: Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech's interim report for the third quarter of 2021

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech'sinterim report for the third quarter of 2021

Sdiptech AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 08:00 CEST and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 CEST. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation
The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/q3-2021/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se, before the start of the presentation.

For further information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 12October 2021, at 13:30CEST.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment

  • Invitation to tel conference Q3 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/13d6997b-231f-4d15-bdd5-c8ca0e02699b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
