The Storage Magazine "Storries XVIII" Marks ExaGrid's Fourth Consecutive Yearly Win

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with the "Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year"and "Immutable Storage Company of the Year" awards, announced at the 18th annual Storage Magazine Storage Awards ceremony ,"The Storries XVIII," held in London on October 7, 2021.

ExaGrid wins "Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year" and "Immutable Storage Company of the Year" at the "The Storries XVIII" awards ceremony held in London on October 7, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Winners are determined by public vote, which further validates ExaGrid's differentiated product architecture and outstanding customer support. This year's win adds to ExaGrid's previous wins at "The Storries" including winning "Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year" and "Storage Performance Optimisation Company of the Year" in 2020, "Enterprise Backup Hardware Product of the Year" in 2019, and "Enterprise Backup Storage Vendor of the Year" in 2018.

"We are thrilled to win these two awards this year" said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Our team is dedicated to the continuous effort to innovate and improve on the Tiered Backup Storage solution that ExaGrid offers, with a goal to offer the best backup storage possible while improving the performance, scalability, and economics of backup. Many thanks to everyone who voted for us to win these awards, we are truly grateful. This award comes on the back of three consecutive record-breaking revenue quarters that were all both cash and P&L positive.

"ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage is the only system with a disk-cache Landing Zone that is tiered to a retention repository, and offers the only approach to deduplication that doesn't negatively impact backup and restore performance. Earlier this year, we release a new line of appliances, including the EX84. The largest scale-out ExaGrid system, comprised of 32 EX84 appliances, can take in up to a 2.7PB full backup, making it the largest in the industry," said Andrews. "ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks, so we are especially honored to win the 'Immutable Company of the Year' award."

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

