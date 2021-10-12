Drumz Plc - Statement re Development at Investee Company

12 October 2021

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Update on investee company

The directors of Drumz plc are delighted that its investee company, Acuity Risk Management Ltd ("Acuity"), today will announce a new partnership with United States based Agile GRC Solutions Inc ("Agile"). Agile will distribute Acuity's award-winning platform STREAMÔ Integrated Risk Manager in North America.

Agile is an established developer, distributor and implementor of automated risk management software and governance, risk and compliance ("GRC") solutions. This partnership will provide an innovative alternative to legacy GRC tools, allowing organisations to centralise, automate and more accurately report on their risk management strategies.

Simon Marvell, chief executive and co-founder of Acuity, said: "We are delighted to partner with Agile and look forward to helping US organisations better manage their risk. The combined expertise of Acuity and our new partner, Agile, provides a great opportunity for us in the US where there is mounting regulatory pressure and increasingly complex management frameworks. An Integrated Risk Management strategy can provide the necessary clarity to risk that US organisations require." www.acuityrm.com

Rich Gearity, chief executive and founder of Agile GRC Solutions, said: "After a comprehensive search of multiple potential GRC product partners, we are delighted to partner with Acuity because its core STREAM offering addresses all the major GRC pillars while providing the scalability needed to address the regulatory requirements for all industry verticals. Acuity was developed in a stringent regulatory environment and Agile GRC is excited to support the North American region for Acuity. With Agile GRC's pool of trusted GRC advisors, GRC technical architects, and ability to develop user solutions, combined with Acuity's GRC experience we see this as an end-to-end partnership for the North American market." www.agilegrcsolutions.com

Angus Forrest chief executive of Drumz explained: "Acuity is developing strategies to increase the pace of expansion and this is a significant step to accelerate growth of revenues and customer numbers in the world's largest market for risk management software."

