

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corporation (TEX) said Julie Beck will join the company as Senior Vice President, Finance on November 1 and become Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022. John Sheehan will remain as CFO until December 31, 2021 and retire on April 1, 2022.



Beck served as SVP and CFO at NOVA Chemicals since February 2016. Previously, she spent eight years with Joy Global. Julie currently serves on the Board of Directors of Invacare Corporation.



'I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders,' Beck said.



