

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus cases and deaths from the pandemic are declining in the United States, latest data shows.



A 24 percent fall in infections was recorded in the country in the last two weeks, as per data compiled by New York Times Monday. Weekly average of new cases has come down to 89,526.



With 116202 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 44,456,936, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



In another relieving trend, a 10 percent fall has been recorded in Covid deaths in the last fortnight. The seven-day average of new deaths has come down to 1853. This is a paradigm shift from the recent trend of Covid deaths rising at alarming rate.



An additional 255 Covid deaths Monday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 714,064.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing for the past several weeks. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down to 66,853.



California, the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, reported the most number of cases - 13,388 - and most COVID-related deaths - 135 - Monday.



34,797,165 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Pharmaceutical giant Merck has sought emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat covid-19.



As Halloween holiday season approaching, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who are vaccinated can have fun outdoors.



'Particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there - you're outdoors for the most part,' he told CNN.



