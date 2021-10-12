A strong first half, continued transaction activity in the second half and a promising pipeline are positive near-term factors for Cenkos shares. On a longer view, the reinvigoration provided by management succession, a willingness to invest for growth and greater focus on building the franchise for the long term are encouraging factors, regardless of likely short-term swings in market sentiment and activity levels.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
CENKOS SECURITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de