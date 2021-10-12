GelSight Mobile Series 2 offers industry-leading, tactile measurement capabilities in a more compact, ergonomic package.

GelSight, a pioneer in tactile imaging and sensing technology, today introduced the latest version of its GelSight Mobile probe, the Series 2. This new generation of GelSight's mobile device offers a sleek form-factor that is one-third lighter and less than half the volume of its predecessor, allowing it to scan surfaces in tighter spaces, while maintaining accuracy, speed, and field of view.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005405/en/

GelSight Mobile Series 2 offers industry-leading, tactile measurement capabilities in a more compact, ergonomic package. (Photo: Business Wire)

GelSight's technology enables digital tactile sensing with the sensitivity and resolution of human touch. Data captured by GelSight's elastomeric tactile sensing platform leverages proprietary software and algorithms to provide detailed, accurate surface characterization that can generate significant gains in productivity both on the production floor and in the field while also reducing the costs associated with manual or tool-based visual inspection. The handheld GelSight Mobile device can be deployed on production and assembly lines to enable rapid and well documented quality assurance decisions. Dimensions of scratches, dents, hits, gaps, offset, hole diameter, and fastener flushness can be measured in high-resolution, on any surface, in seconds.

The Series 2 head size has been minimized, so it can be utilized across a wider variety of applications. This is especially critical in the automotive and aerospace industries where it can provide rapid, repeatable, non-destructive testing for manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of engines, fuselages, and other critical components.

The Series 2 product addresses needs in new market verticals and creates new use cases as customers experience its game-changing performance first-hand. After bringing on new CEO, Youssef Benmokhtar, in June 2021, GelSight has set its sights on industries that can benefit from fast, accurate, micron-level measurements on a wide variety of surfaces, such as the additive manufacturing and energy sectors. The company will also continue to grow its core business in automotive, aerospace, and forensics.

"We took the accuracy, speed and mobility that our customers loved about the first-generation handheld device, and incorporated that into a smaller, more user-friendly form-factor that can deliver payback value in a matter of weeks in terms of saved production time, labor costs, and scrap," said Youssef Benmokhtar, CEO, GelSight. "The introduction of Series 2 is ushering GelSight into a new era. We are digitizing tactile sensing to unlock new opportunities for in-line and off-line quality control innovation, across industries."

"We use the GelSight Mobile for our MRO operations, and we are delighted to now incorporate the Mobile Series 2," said Yann Siehen of Safran Helicopter Engines. "We had the opportunity to evaluate Series 2 and have been impressed by its performance. Its compact and lightweight design will definitely increase the number of use cases and will accelerate our return on investment."

GelSight will be demoing the new device at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) October 12-14, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV at Booth #1224 West Hall. To schedule a meeting and demo, please reach out to sales@gelsight.com.

The GelSight Mobile Series 2 is shipping now. To learn more about demo evaluations or purchasing, please email info@gelsight.com.

To learn more about GelSight, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

About GelSight

GelSight develops portable, non-destructive elastomeric 3D imaging systems used to improve quality control processes in aerospace, automotive and other high-value industries. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface measurements and robotic sensing capabilities. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005405/en/

Contacts:

Media

Kalyn Schieffer for GelSight

kos@anzupartners.com