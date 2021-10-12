Brand leaders, from Chipotle to Ulta Beauty, will join industry experts to share innovative ideas and proven strategies to capture more value from mobile apps

Customer engagement company Airship today announced the line-up for Elevate 2021, the second annual global virtual forum for marketers and mobile product owners, taking place October 27-28, 2021. Experts in mobile app experience and engagement will share how they've adapted and accelerated strategies to capture more value from mobile and drive competitive differentiation. Confirmed speakers include executives from Ace Hardware, The Allstate Corporation, Chipotle, CNBC, DAZN, Douglas, Disneyland Paris, GetPlus, Hawaiian Airlines, KeyBank, EnBW, Kilo Health, Onefootball, Ryde Technologies, Shell, Sirius XM, Synchrony, Ulta Beauty and YTL Communications with more to come.

Registration for Elevate 2021 is free, with many more reasons to attend, and programming begins October 27 at 9 a.m. PDT for the Americas. Programming for APAC and EMEA starts October 28 at 8 a.m. IST/12:30 p.m. AEDT and 1 p.m. BST, respectively. In addition to keynotes, customer-led sessions and panels, small group breakout sessions will enable peer-to-peer discussions and networking opportunities. Elevate 2021 is hosted in partnership with AppsFlyer, Mixpanel and mParticle.

Leading technology analyst and visionary Benedict Evans, formerly of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), will deliver the first featured keynote providing a macro view of all the ways that brand, retail, e-commerce, advertising and marketing are being overturned, and how mobile apps are becoming the universal touchpoint, fueling new models of customer experience that require brands to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. Following that, Jonathan Kay, co-founder and CEO of Apptopia, will share comprehensive data and insights into consumer app trends and how brands are driving app-first initiatives across industry verticals.

"Today, mobile apps are becoming a definitive destination for consumers and brands. This growing shift requires a new way of thinking and operating in order for brands to create and capture new levels of value," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Elevate 2021's unique blend of live, interactive content and virtual breakout rooms led by the world's foremost experts, offers the perfect place for marketers, mobile product owners, developers and others to gain inspiration and knowledge from those who are successfully responding to what this shift means for their customers and brands."

Airship in Independent Industry Analyst Evaluations

Airship was recently named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," receiving the highest score in the Strategy category and the second highest score in the Current Offering category.

Also, for the second consecutive year, Airship was positioned highest in its ability to execute and also furthest for its completeness of vision in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms1, and received the highest Product Scores across all three Use Cases in Gartner's 2020 Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms2, including the Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Use Cases.

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, Joseph Enever, October 26, 2020

2Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms" by Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, Joseph Enever, October 29, 2020

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Airship

Thousands of the world's leading brands rely on Airship to spark exceptional experiences with their customers through highly contextual and relevant interactions. Only Airship's SaaS Customer Engagement Platform takes a mobile-first, data-led approach that enables brands to focus on individuals and their needs, rather than which marketing channels to use. Airship makes it much simpler and more effective to grow customer lifetime value in the omnichannel era.

With trillions of interactions intelligently orchestrated across mobile apps, mobile wallet, SMS, websites, and email, Airship optimizes the entire customer journey across all digital touchpoints at scale.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

