Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Reach $24.38 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.20% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population drives the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays), End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Age Group (Children and Adults): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market was estimated at $14.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $24.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14053

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in the cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand for the same drive the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. On the other hand, high cost of dental products & procedures, poor reimbursement policies, and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, growth of dental tourism in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Routine dental care and cosmetic implants were hugely suspended during the pandemic, since dentists as well as patients are always at high risk of cross infection. This, in turn, impacted the global cosmetic dentistry market negatively, especially in the initial phase.

However, the global situation is getting ameliorated and the market is expected to get back to normalcy soon.

The dental systems and equipment segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of product type, the dental systems and equipment segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fifth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Increase in application of novel technologies such as dental CAD/CAM system and other technologies fuel the segment growth.The inlays and outlays segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period. Rise in dental disorders increases the demand for inlays and outlays to restore the tooth structure. This factor boosts the segment growth.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14053

The dental hospitals and clinics segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global cosmetic dentistry market, due to rise in number of dental clinics and increase in number of people opting for cosmetic dentistry procedures in dental clinics and hospitals. However, the dental laboratories segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.50% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry products and rise in manufacturing of these products in dental laboratories.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global cosmetic dentistry market, owing to presence of major key players in the countries like the United States. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.50% throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable incomes, well-established presence of domestic companies, and aging population in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Align Technology, Inc.

DENTSPLY Sirona

Henry Schein

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Envista Holdings

Planmeca Group

Roland DG

3M Company

Company Straumann Holdings AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Pacemaker Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Fertility Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Hip Orthosis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Wound Debridement Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Single-Arm Medical Pendant Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Equine Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Advanced wound care market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Dermatology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg